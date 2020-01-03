Magnum PI season 2 episode 13 spoilers: ‘Mondays are for Murder’







Interested in learning a thing or two about Magnum PI season 2 episode 13? “Mondays are for Murder” is the first non-crossover episode airing in 2020, and this one will feature all sorts of entertaining subject matter. For starters, you’ve got Magnum and TC going undercover. They’ve got a pretty fascinating case they’re taking on, and it feels almost like a classic whodunnit if there ever was one. While we know that this show is capable of doing a lot of high-octane action, we do often feel like its sweet spot comes more when its doing some standalone mysteries.

Want to get a few more details now on what lies ahead? Then be sure to check out the full Magnum PI season 2 episode 13 synopsis below:

“Mondays are for Murder” – Magnum and TC go undercover as efficiency experts when a corporate manager is murdered and everyone in the office is a suspect. Also, Rick is curious why Higgins faked an injury to prevent her from investigating the case with Thomas, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Jan. 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

We gotta admit that while the story-of-the-week mystery is fascinating, we’re just as much fascinated by whatever is going on with Higgins. Why in the world would she fake an injury? It’s possible that there is someone involved that she is trying to avoid, or another unusual connection to her past. The one thing that we do know here above all else is simply this — Higgins doesn’t run away from challenges. Her faking an injury has nothing to do with her being afraid to take a case on, most likely. If we had to put a theory out there, it’s because of something a little more personal.

If there is one other thing to wonder about here, it’s this — when the next Magnum PI episode is going to air. Because of CBS opting to air MacGyver starting in February, that does mean that we’ll be seeing Jay Hernandez and company go on hiatus for at least a little while.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Magnum PI!

What do you want to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 2 episode 13?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around to get some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







