Supernatural season 15 episode 10 spoilers: ‘The Heroes’ Journey’







Supernatural season 15 episode 10 carries with it the title of “The Heroes’ Journey,” and doesn’t that feel in some ways like a microcosm for the show itself? Just think about it. This is a story that revolves, at least in part, around a story with Sam and Dean on the road. They’ve long been our heroes, and we’ve long viewed the majority of the show through their lens.

What we do think is going on with this episode is that the producers are trying a little bit of trickery with most of us. They’re doing what they can in order to make us think that this is yet another adventure for Sam and Dean only for things to take a very dramatic turn. Given that we are getting so close to the end of the seires at this point, it’s pretty hard to imagine that any story coming up is going to be close to ordinary.

Want a little bit more insight now all about what’s ahead? Then check out the full Supernatural season 15 episode 10 synopsis below:

DON’T KNOW WHAT YOU HAVE UNTIL IT’S GONE – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) hit the road to help an old friend, but it appears that their luck may have finally run out and they are the ones who may be in need of rescue. John Showalter directed the episode written by Andrew Dabb (#1510). Original Airdate 1/23/2020.

The fact that Dabb, a co-showrunner, is co-writing this episode probably tells you most of what you need to know. That is a big signal for this being an especially-impactful episode of the series, one that will contain a lot of different twists and turns and set the stage for so much more. We should also note that in January, we’re nearing the end of Supernatural airing on Thursday nights, as well. Eventually, the Jensen Ackles – Jared Padalecki series is going to be shifting over to Mondays, where it will, pending some last-minute surprise, finish out its run. We wish we could delay that forever (it’s an emotional occasion), but it’s going to be hard.

