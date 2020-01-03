Outlander season 5 trailer analysis: Jamie, Claire brace for the future







The first Outlander season 5 trailer was unveiled earlier today on Good Morning America, and we’ll admit that our initial response is surprise. Not surprise as to anything in the trailer itself, but more surprise that Starz didn’t publicly release the trailer after the fact. Sure, they probably will a little bit later in the day, but consider this article your foundation for what’s in those excellent two minutes. Update: The trailer is now below!

Want to watch our latest Outlander trailer analysis now in video form? Then be sure to check out some of the latest below! Once you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist. We’ve got more updates coming that you don’t want to miss.

We would say that thematically, the most-important thing about the trailer is that it represents how Jamie, Claire, Roger, and Bree are all preparing for the Revolutionary War that is coming — there are important decisions to be made! Take, for example, whether or not Claire, Bree, or Roger will travel back to their own time to avoid the bloodshed. We don’t foresee this at all for Claire, given that she’s already traveled away from Jamie once and we don’t see her being altogether interested in doing that again. It’s a little bit of a different decision for Roger and Bree, provided that baby Jemmy could travel with them.

Beyond time travel, there’s also an element of what the Frasers choose to do in this time. For example, Claire is the most accomplished surgeon in arguably all of the world — she’s got skills and knowledge that no one else has, provided there are no other time-traveling doctors out there. That makes her incredibly useful, but it also does bode the question — is she playing God? Bree challenges her on that in the trailer. Meanwhile, you’ve also got concerns that the Frasers’ knowledge of the war could prevent it from happening — but in doing so, it could change the future of America.

In the end, there’s a lot going on, and that’s without even mentioning the fact that Murtagh’s in danger if Jamie decides to help Governor Tryon and fulfill his part of a deal. You do see Jamie wearing a red coat at the end of the trailer, but whether he’s fighting with the British or spying on them remains to be seen.

Remember, Outlander season 5 will premiere on Starz come February 16.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now regarding Outlander and the future

What do you think about the Outlander season 5 trailer?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: Starz.)

The official trailer is finally here! Get ready for the Season 5 premiere on February 16 with the @STARZ App, the only place to catch up on all seasons of #Outlander. https://t.co/izxi7qygCZ pic.twitter.com/TjCvvOSNb5 — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) January 3, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







