Arrow season 8 episode 9 spoilers: ‘Green Arrow & the Canaries’







Arrow season 8 episode 9 is entitled “Green Arrow & the Canaries,” and you should know already that this is the penultimate episode. The series finale is the only thing on the other side of this story … and this is far from an ordinary episode of the CW series at the same time.

In what ways do we mean this? Well, for starters, you’re going to be seeing a story set a good 20 years in the future. This is where Mia takes center stage in what’s going to be a backdoor pilot to an exciting spin-off show. We know that both Katie Cassidy and Julia Harkavy will be starring in this potential spin-off alongside Katherine McNamara, and this episode will give us a good sense of what that story could look like.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Arrow season 8 episode 9 synopsis with some more details on what’s coming:

STAR CITY 2040 – It’s the year 2040 in Star City and Mia Queen (Katherine McNamara) has everything she could have ever wanted. However, when Laurel (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) suddenly show up in her life again, things take a shocking turn and her perfect world is upended. Laurel and Dinah are tracking a kidnapping victim with direct ties to Mia and they need her help. Knowing it will change everything, Mia can’t help but be a hero and she, Laurel and Dinah suit up once again to save the city. Tara Miele directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Marc Guggenheim & Jill Blankenship & Oscar Balderrama (#809). Original airdate 1/21/2020.

Of course, the major challenge of this episode is going to be trying to find a way to both tell this story while also not knowing if it will be the only story. We know that there is no guarantee that there will be any more of this spin-off — both this and the Superman & Lois series are in development, and given that only one Arrowverse show is supposedly ending this year, we don’t know if there is room for two. If there is, that may mean another show is concluding soon after the fact.

