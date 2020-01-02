Shameless season 10 episode 10 spoilers: Who’s online dating?







Shameless season 10 episode 10 is airing on Showtime a week from Sunday, and you better believe that dysfunction is the name of the game. Can you really be all that surprised about it?

The part of the story coming up that makes us the most concerned is the part related to Ian and Mickey’s relationship. Is it too much to ask that the two find a way to stay together? We know that we want to see it, but we also have a feeling that there are some stumbling blocks coming in every direction. The whole “let’s get married” storyline has caused a divide in their relationship, mostly because of how Ian reacted once he realized that Mickey didn’t murder their probation officer. The two are now at odds, and Mickey may decide to start dating other people. Because of that, Ian may look towards the internet for a little bit of love.

Want a few more details as to what lies ahead? Then be sure to check out the full Shameless season 10 episode 10 synopsis:

An incident in the Tamietti family presents Lip and Tami with a new opportunity; Faye’s betrayal lands Frank in front of a judge; Mickey’s antics drive Ian to online dating; Carl makes an unexpected discovery at his new job.

Do we think that this episode is a serious cause for concern for Ian and Mickey’s future? We don’t think so, mostly because this is just how these two characters are. They’re both stubborn and argumentative, but that’s a part of what makes them work sometimes. They understand each other, but it makes the hard times a little bit harder. We’re thinking of this argument more as a sign of growing pains than anything else. We think they’ll be able to get through what they’re dealing with, but it may take a little bit of time.

(For us, we’d be personally thrilled if the season ends with the two of them going back to the courthouse and deciding to get married — who wouldn’t want to see that as a culmination to the story this season? We’ve got some time to figure that out.)

What do you want to see when it comes to Shameless season 10 episode 10?

