Blue Bloods season 10: A greater look at the January schedule







There’s a chance that you’ve heard the good news already — there is an episode of Blue Bloods season 10 airing on CBS this Friday! Beyond that, there’s another episode airing on January 10 and it’s a notable one. It’s an installment that features the return of Lou Diamond Phillips as Luis Delgado, one of the best foils in the history of the show.

So as excited as we are about these two episodes, here’s a slice of bad news to know about after the fact — there won’t be a new episode on either January 17 or January 24. CBS confirmed that the 24th will be a repeat today, which means that January 31 is the earliest you’re going to be seeing the next new episode on the air.

So why the long wait? A lot of that may have a thing or two to do with CBS wanting to save some of their episodes for as long as possible leading into February sweeps. We imagine that there will be three or four episodes that air in succession there, and that will help to ease the current pains of hiatus. Blue Bloods is a show all about routine, and these sort of in-season break are a big part of it.

One other thing that we’ll mention at the moment is simply this: The routine of viewers watching live needs to continue! We remain hopeful that there will be a season 11 of the show, but also recognize that nothing is altogether guaranteed. Blue Bloods does remain the most-watched show on Friday night — so long as that continues to be the case, we’ll remain hopeful. Our fear with some of these hiatuses is that eventually, it’s going to be hard for viewers to keep track of when the show is on/off the air.

What do you want to see on Blue Bloods season 10 moving forward?

