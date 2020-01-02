Outlander season 5 key art: Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe take their stand







Today is turning out to be a rather-glorious day within the world of Outlander season 5 — after all, we have the latest key art to discuss!

This morning, Starz first revealed the art as a part of a Twitter promotion — if you posted a certain tweet, you received the poster. (Once there is a high-quality version online, we’ll add it to this piece.) We wondered how it would be themed and structured this time around, given that the season 5 story is not as obvious as the first few years of the show. season 1 was, of course, about Claire going back to the past. Meanwhile, season 2 was about the journey to France, season 3 about the separation (at least at first), and season 4 the arrival to America. Visually, it was so easy to separate these seasons from all of the others.

What Starz has done with their latest key art is make it symbolic and relevant to the story that lies ahead — while also being a throwback to the past. After all, Jamie’s kilt it back! We don’t anticipate Sam Heughan sporting it through the entirety of the season, but it is nice that we’re going to be getting a chance to see the show honor its past. Heughan and Caitriona Balfe as Claire are at the center of the new key art, which Jamie holding a torch and the two of them standing in front of the cross — or what could become the fiery cross. This symbol (also the title of the fifth Diana Gabaldon book) is the call to arms that could lead up to the arrival of the Revolutionary War. Jamie faces some key decisions in season 5 in regards to his allegiances, and also how to go about choosing who to side with. It’s as precarious a season as you’re going to see.

Of course, through all of the action, drama, and potential heartbreak, there is also still the Jamie and Claire love story. That is why, more than likely, the two were chosen to be front and center for the key art once more. The slogan for season 5 is “stand for all” — a reminder for characters to fight for what they believe in.

What do you think about the latest Outlander season 5 key art?

You heard them, clan. Tweet #Outlander to unlock the official Season 5 art! — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) December 31, 2019

