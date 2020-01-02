Outlander season 5 spoilers: Sam Heughan on Jamie – Murtagh conflict







As we prepare for Outlander season 5, it feels clear that Jamie will find himself in a most regrettable position. Murtagh is one of the people he cares about the most in the entire world; yet, he now finds himself potentially at odds with him. Without Governor Tryon, Fraser’s Ridge would not exist; yet, Tryon is also now the man trying to force Jamie to go after Murtagh and the Regulators with a militia. He finds himself in a deep emotional quagmire, and it doesn’t feel like something that he is going to be able to resolve immediately after the show premieres on February 16.

While it may be painful to see Jamie in this particular situation, Sam Heughan is making one thing clear now — it’s an exciting story to play as an actor. There are so many different dimensions to it, and also clashes between who he was and also who he is now. Here’s some of what he had to say on the subject to TVInsider:

“For me, it’s the most fun and interesting storyline to see Jamie pitched against his godfather … Inside, Jamie is still the Highland warrior — you see flashes of that — but he’s a military man now, so it’s a new style of fighting. There’s a cannon and muskets and pistols.”

Richard Rankin also tells the site that you will see Roger fighting as a captain within the militia, but it’s not a role that comes easy to him. He’s going to receive some training from Brianna to be a better marksman, and he’ll be more capable by the end of the season.

Finally, let’s give you another tease from executive producer Matthew B. Roberts from the piece that should make you hopeful for the future:

“We’ve tried to get back to the basics: emotional stories [that bring] great highs and gut-wrenching lows … [Fans will have] both good cries and bad cries.”



For those of you who did feel as though season 4 was too big a departure from much of what you loved about the series previously, this should be a hopeful sign. Personally, what we do love the most about the show is the variety of it — you can see action, romance, politics, drama, and comedy within a single hour. It’s an adventure that feels as real as any can when you’re thinking about time-travel as a central component.

