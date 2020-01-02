Hawaii Five-0 – Magnum PI sneak peek: Tani, Higgins bond







The Hawaii Five-0 – Magnum PI crossover event is coming up on Friday, and things are going to be fun! There’s a lot to expect over the course of the hour, and some of what excites us comes via the different perspectives we’ll see characters take on given situations.

For the sake of the sneak peek below, let’s put the primary emphasis specifically on Tani Rey and Higgins, who are working together going through some various surveillance tapes with one primary purpose. There is something very fun about the two getting a chance to be in the same place together, given that they’ve each had some very different roads to being where they are now.

While the two do have a very specific mission they’re taking on, that apparently isn’t stopping them from engaging in a little bit of extra office chatter. Go ahead and consider this the kick-off to the two of them having a conversation about office romances, or at least the fact that both Junior and Tani have feelings for each other but neither one of them is willing to act on it.

So how does Tani react to Higgins throwing that aforementioned idea out there? Well, she tries to throw it back on Higgins by saying that there could be something between her and Magnum … which she quickly denies. We don’t know what’s going to happen on Magnum PI, but we think it’s much more likely for the time being that Junior and Tani get together than we do Magnum and Higgins. For starters, the former pairing has been established in this world for quite some time, and there have been a few moments where it’s felt like the characters have come very close to having something happen.

What do you want to see on the Magnum PI – Hawaii Five-0 crossover event?

