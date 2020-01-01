Power season 6 debate: Could Saxe be the shooter?







As we enter the home stretch of Power season 6, we know that there are reasons aplenty for excitement. Not only that, but we recognize that there are reasons to be fearful for just about every character. Cooper Saxe is pretty high on the list.

At the end of “No One Can Stop Me,” it was clear at that point that Saxe was in dire straits for a number of different reasons. His career and his reputation were shot. Not only that, but there were people coming for his head. We know that Cooper was plotting something leading up to the shooting of Ghost, but we had actually felt that he was plotting to take his own life more so than doing something to someone else.

Yet, the video at the link here gives you a good sense as to Saxe’s story so far — and it’s a reminder that he is very smart. The problem is that he isn’t always able to put two and two together. He’s almost died for the sake of trying to get answers. He was willing to break just about every rule in the book to incriminate James St. Patrick but flew a little bit too close to the sun in the process.

As we progress into season 6, we’ll learn more about some of what Saxe was up to leading to Ghost’s shooting. We may not learn the truth at all about what happened to him, but there may be something exciting about filling in all of the surrounding details at the same time. This is going to be a crazy, topsy-turvy endgame as we wait and see if Power can fill in all of the remaining cracks.

