Better Call Saul season 5 promo: Saul’s marketing campaign







We’re finally in the calendar year of 2020, and for Better Call Saul fans, that means some really exciting stuff! Season 5 is right around the corner, and within it, you’re going to see one Jimmy McGill enter a very exciting phase of his life. It may not be a good one for those he cares about, but it’s definitely one that will prove entertaining.

Before we even get to the season 5 promo below, remember what happened at the end of season 4. Jimmy managed to get his license back, but instead of going back to being the same lawyer he once was, he’s going a different road. He’s utilizing his new persona of Saul Goodman and paving his own way. All Breaking Bad fans know a thing or two already about what that means. We’re going to see the journey that leads to him eventually meeting Walter White, and that’s going to be thoroughly exciting and then some!

Of course, with that being said there could also be pain. Just think about how he could lose some of those who are closest to him, with Kim Wexler being fairly high on that list.

While the aforementioned promo may not be super-illuminating, it does at least show you the cynical nature of Jimmy-as-Saul as he prepares one of his signature commercials. We’ve seen already on this show that advertising is one of the character’s strong suits. He possesses a rare ability to be able to take a narrative and spin it however he sees fit, even if it means lying to people along the way. Unfortunately, Jimmy just doesn’t care about who he hurts sometimes as long as he can make a quick buck. That’s a part of his philosophy, and it’s definitely something we could see play out starting on February 23.

