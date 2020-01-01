Fuller House season 5: Just how popular was it in 2019?







It’s no surprise to us that Fuller House season 5 remains popular on Netflix. Yet, the surprise is just how popular — and also in such a short period of time!

In a new post on Twitter this week, the streaming service confirmed that the fifth season was one of the most popular Kids and Family shows on the streaming service in 2019. What makes that so fantastic is that it managed to get this title for itself despite only being available for around a month. If it had been there for a good half of the year, we have to imagine that it would be ranked a little bit higher on this list!

After looking at this bit of information, the inevitable question here is quite simple — why in the world did Netflix want to end this show? We still feel like a part of it may have to do with them not wanting to have too many shows from Warner Bros. TV given that HBO Max, a rival streaming service coming up, is owned by Warner Bros. TV’s same parent company. It’s similar in a way to a lot of the Marvel shows on Netflix going away now that Disney+ is a thing. Remember that there’s another Warner Bros. show on Netflix ending this year, as well, in Lucifer. It’s shown itself to be very much successful in its own way.

Maybe there will be a chance for something more in the Fuller House world down the road, but we wouldn’t set expectations too high at the moment. For now, the top priority to us is to go ahead and enjoy the remaining episodes. We just wish that there was a specific premiere date, given that for now, the only info that we’ve got is that the series is returning at some point over the next few months. There will be romance, possible weddings, and more stories that push these characters towards the future.

