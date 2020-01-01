Blue Bloods season 10 episode 11 photo: A Mayor showdown







After a hiatus the past few weeks, Blue Bloods season 10 episode 11 is about to come back on the air. We’re sure that there will be a few moments worthy of a smile, but also some that could cause a considerable amount of stress.

Take, for example, the new Mayor in Peter Chase — nobody is generating stress at the moment quite like this guy.

When we last saw Mayor Chase earlier this season, he indicated to Frank Reagan that he was going to do whatever he could to swing his authority around once he officially had the title. That’s happening now that we’re in 2020, and you should prepare yourself for some sort of showdown between these two characters now. The Mayor has a view as to how New York should be run, and that goes at odds with Frank and the NYPD here and there. In the sneak peek below, this manifests itself in the form of the homeless community. Frank thinks that he can come up with a plan to handle the issue, one that is infinitely better than what the Mayor is thinking of at the moment.

We don’t consider this episode to be the end of the road when it comes to Mayoral conflict at all. He’s clashing with Frank here, and we know that there could be more conflict between he and Erin depending on what she decides to do with the District Attorney proposal. We wouldn’t call him a villain, mostly because we don’t think that Chase has terrible intentions. He just doesn’t fully understand some of what Frank does — he’s more of a foil than he is some sort of tricky, mustache-twirling adversary.

We’ve already seen a foundation when it comes to Mayor Chase — now, we have to get ready for all the stuff to bubble up.

What do you want to see coming up in regards to Blue Bloods season 10 episode 11?

