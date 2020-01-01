Spinning Out season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?







Following today’s launch, what does the future hold in regards to a Spinning Out season 2 over at Netflix? Can we expect that renewal to happen? Within this piece, we’re going to do our best to break that down.

On paper, we think that this is the sort of series that has a chance to be around for a good while. Just think about its setting — the figure-skating world. There aren’t too many other dramas that are in this territory, let alone ones that feature the cast of interesting characters this one does. You have a mixture of familiar faces on board (January Jones, Willow Shields) plus also some from the figure-skating world including Johnny Weir. We have a feeling that this could also be a popular show just because there’s always some intrigue in the subject matter. Even though the Winter Olympics are two years away, this is still the time of the year that some viewers could be thinking about winter sports.

For the time being, though, there is no official word on a Spinning Out season 2 one way or another. We do think that there’s a reasonable chance that we’ll hear about that renewal over the next couple of months, mostly because it behooves Netflix on some level to show some faith in this show. While there’s no guarantee of more new episodes, we’re reasonably optimistic. It just feels like there’s a good chance this show will take off, and Netflix also has to realize that continuing to cancel a lot of their shows isn’t a great path towards ensuring viewers have faith in them moving forward.

The best thing that you can do to ensure more new episodes happen is to watch the first season, and make sure you give the finale just as much attention as the premiere. That will signal to Netflix’s data people that there is still an interest in getting so much more of the series.

