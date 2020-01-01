Messiah season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix? The latest







Is there going to be a Messiah season 2 at Netflix following today’s big premiere? Within this article, we’re going to share everything we know.

It’s true that there are some shows that premiere with a season 2 renewal already on tap … but that isn’t the case here. Instead, what we’re looking at here is a show that is going to have to fight to get more episodes. The first ten episodes are available now, and we are curious to see what the reception and attention is around them.

After all, Messiah is already a series generating controversy — after all, the story revolves around a man in modern day who arrives with several Messiah-like characteristics. Is this the second coming of Jesus? Is something else going on here? That’s a rudimentary look at the story, but given how religion is always a hot-button issue, it’s going to be that way here, as well. There’s no getting around it no matter how hard you may try.

We know that Messiah put a lot into season 1, filming in a wide array of locations and getting a remarkably-diverse cast on board. There may also be plenty of story left to tell for a season 2 … but there are some things that need to happen in order to make it there. Let’s start with this: Netflix wants to know that their shows are being watched the whole way through. Sure, it matters that there are a lot of people who watch the first episode, but they want to know that a lot of these same people watch the finale. There’s a recognition that these people are the ones who would keep watching next time so viewer retention matters more than just about anything else.

As for when we could learn about a season 2, we don’t think it’ll happen immediately. This feels more like something that will be a slow build on Netflix over the next several months. Nonetheless, we’ll report here at CarterMatt the moment we hear something else about the future.

