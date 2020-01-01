Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 10 title revealed; what’s it mean?







What’s coming up on Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 10? We know that this episode is airing on January 23. Also, we know that this is going to be a crossover with Station 19.

Also, why not go ahead and share a little bit of episode-title news right now? According to a report coming in per SpoilerTV, the title for the winter premiere is “Help Me Through the Night.” Given the crisis that is going on at Joe’s Bar, where characters are seemingly trapped inside and their lives are on the line, this makes a certain degree of sense. (For those wondering, the Station 19 premiere is entitled “I Know This Bar.”

Through the Grey’s Anatomy season 16 premiere, one of our primary hopes and expectations is that we get little opportunities to check in on some of the different characters and get a panoramic sense of life around the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. We know that Ben is in danger and Bailey is recovering from a miscarriage, and beyond that, Amelia has to figure out if she wants to tell Owen that he could be the father of her baby. Meanwhile, Jo has some important conversations to have with Alex while Meredith Grey needs to get used to being around Dr. Cormac Hayes.

We’re sure that there are some more surprises twists and turns coming, so we can’t even predict all of those just yet!

(As some of you out there know, Grey’s Anatomy episode titles are based on songs — “Help Me Through the Night” is a song that has been recorded a number of times, courtesy of a number of big-name artists. It’s not just iconic and tied to a single person!

