Rose Parade 2020 start time, network, and Grand Marshals!







Are you ready for the 2020 Rose Parade? This is an annual tradition in Pasadena, and it’s one you can watch all over the country. NBC is your network of choice, as it is going to air in the majority of markets.

So when can you start watching it? Think in terms of the morning of New Year’s Day, where it will come on live starting at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time. Some markets will actually feature coverage beginning half an hour earlier starting at 11:00. The parade should run until about 1:00 p.m. Eastern, and feature some beautiful floats along the way. This parade excels at showing off artistry like no other one out there, and it does also give us a chance to see everything from marching bands to notable celebrities.

Speaking of celebrities, we should note that Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will be leading the charge for NBC’s coverage, and the Grand Marshals this time around include legendary performer Rita Moreno, former Suits / Pearson star Gina Torres, and then also Olympian Laurie Hernandez. What we like about this lineup is that you’re talking about three exceptional women who have made a name for themselves each doing some pretty remarkable things.

The Rose Parade has become over the years quite the holiday tradition, and it’s one that is tied largely to the annual Rose Bowl football game. One of the things that we like about it, strangely enough, is the weather. While there will be some cold temperatures here and there across the country, there’s just something so nice about the sunshine that is out there in California. It can bring out everything that is bright in the world.

Of course, remember that there are some other fantastic programming coming on New Year’s Day, whether it be football or some great marathons. Check your local listings!

