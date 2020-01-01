Doctor Who season 12 spoilers: Another dose of casting news!







Doctor Who season 12 is going to be premiering on New Year’s Day, so go ahead and add THIS to the celebration!

Recently, the BBC announced another batch of casting news as James Buckley of White Gold, Zapped and The Inbetweeners is going to be appearing in at least one upcoming episode. In true series/BBC fashion, there aren’t a whole lot of details being announced in advance. Clearly, everyone wants to keep their cards close to the vest as long as possible, and can you really blame them, all things considered?

Want to get some more news on Doctor Who in video form? Then take a look at some of the latest thoughts below! After you watch, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist for more updates.

In speaking about the new guest-starring appearance, here’s some of what Buckley had to say:

“It was surreal to be on such an iconic show and I’m really happy to be part of something so well loved. Hope everyone enjoys it!”

Meanwhile, executive producer Matt Strevens added the following:

“It was a real thrill to welcome James to the cast, his dramatic and comic talents are put to fine use in this action packed episode.”

There are a number of exciting guest stars coming up this season, with one of the most exciting ones in Stephen Fry coming up in the premiere! One of the great things about this show is that they do have a tendency to hide details about their new characters — that way, there’s at least some element of surprise when you tune in live. That’s really not something that you get to see all that often within the TV world.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Doctor Who right now!

What are you most excited to see on Doctor Who season 12?

Do you think the season 12 premiere will surpass most of season 11? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







