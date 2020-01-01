NBC’s New Year’s Eve start time; Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton performing







Interested in watching NBC’s New Year’s Eve broadcast tonight? Consider this article your resource on all of the great stuff that you can expect to see.

Let’s start first and foremost with the start time for the big affair — 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. While there are some other networks out there who are starting a tad earlier, Fox likes to focus in more on the main event. That’s fine by us, since it signals a chance to dive into performances in a little bit more of a rapid-fire fashion. Also, we have plenty of time to spend with some of our other favorites — think along the lines of Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen over on CNN.

For those wondering about the lineup for NBC’s affair, it does contain a number of familiar faces. The Voice host Carson Daly is the primary MC, and Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are both among the lineup of performances. Meanwhile, the same goes for Julianne Hough fresh off of a holiday special with her brother Derek. (She was a part of America’s Got Talent this past summer, though her run there seems to be already over.)

The rest of the performing lineup tonight includes X Ambassadors, Brett Eldredge, NE-YO, Leslie Odom Jr., and The Struts. It’s a pretty wide array of performers, which is a strong signal that the network is just trying to appeal to the largest possible base.

Above all else, the #1 thing we want from the show tonight is the same thing we do every year — a lot of fun! We want to be able to smile plenty, enjoy some hijinks, and be grateful for everything that we have. Let’s hope that 2020 is a wonderful year and a fantastic start to the decade for so many of us.

For those of you who are fans of The Voice remember that the latest season there kicks off in February with Daly and the coaches.

What do you want to see from NBC’s New Year’s Eve as a telecast? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also stick around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

