Last Man Standing season 8 premiere sneak peek: A dinner invitation







In just two days, the Last Man Standing season 8 premiere is on Fox! Thursday’s two episodes will be a worthy introduction to the next era of the show, and a chance to get a number of memorable Baxter family moments.

Also, there are plenty of awkward family moments to come, as well — if the latest sneak peek below (via TVInsider) is any indication. Here, you see Mike checking in with Mandy, who has made it quite clear that she and Kyle have some very specific plans for the new year. They want to have a baby! Granted, Mandy is a little more explicit with said plans than Mike would like to hear. (We’ve already reported as to how there will be tension between Kristin and Mandy in the early going this season after Kristin reveals she’s pregnant — we think Mandy loves her, but it’s just hard to hear because it’s something that she wants and has been fighting for.)

As this sneak peek goes along, Mike makes it clear that he wants the whole family back home for dinner, mostly because Vanessa is having a hard time dealing with them all out of the house and doing separate things. Eve is also coming up from her training at the Air Force Academy, which is a cause for celebration given how busy Kaitlyn Dever is and how rare some of her appearances may be over the course of the upcoming season.

The first episode on Thursday is meant in a lot of ways to be a rest — it’s about seeing what some of the family wants for themselves in a new year, and we can get some updates along the way about what is going on for every single one of them. From episode 2 onward, the show won’t have to worry as much about playing catch-up — it can just bring us some more exciting stories in the moment and offer up reasons aplenty for excitement. There will be some familiar faces who turn up throughout, even if the future of Eve on the show is unclear beyond the premiere.

