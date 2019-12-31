New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2020 start time, who’s performing







Today marks the final day of 2019, and that means of course a number of television traditions! New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is one of the biggest ones, so go ahead and consider this article your guide for just some of what to expect this time around.

Let’s kick things off, though, by sharing some of the details that you absolutely need to know entering tonight! New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is going to kick off starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. There are performances and special guests throughout the night, and ABC’s official press release gives you a good sense of some of what you can expect in terms of hosts and locations:

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020” marks the 48th anniversary of America’s biggest celebration of the year and will include 5½ hours of special performances and reports on New Year’s celebrations from around the globe. Ryan Seacrest will lead the traditional countdown to midnight from Times Square in New York City, with live onsite reporting from award-winning actress and co-host Lucy Hale. Multiplatinum artist Ciara will once again ring in the New Year from the West Coast as host of the Hollywood Party, while award-winning Broadway actor Billy Porter will host the fourth annual Central Time Zone celebration, live from New Orleans.”

As for performers, we know that Post Malone will help to ring in the new year as we get fairly close to midnight. Meanwhile, BTS, Sam Hunt and Alanis Morissette are all going to make performances over the course of the night.

The #1 reason to check out New Year’s Rockin’ Eve tonight is the nostalgia of it all — even if the performers are new, there’s something so traditional about this broadcast. It’s seeing Times Square packed and seeing so many people doing their best to ring in the new year in style.

If the ABC telecast is not your thing, remember that there will also be broadcasts on NBC, CNN, and elsewhere. There are a lot of different ways to celebrate 2020 tonight — we just hope that, no matter how you choose to do so, you ring in the holiday in a happy, healthy manner.

Are you planning to watch New Year’s Rockin’ Eve tonight?

Be sure to share in the comments! Also, remember to stick around to get some more information when it comes to all things TV. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







