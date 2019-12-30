Shameless season 10 episode 8: The latest Ian, Mickey conflict







Even though Shameless may be a hilarious show a lot of time, there’s something about the pain behind the laughter that is profound.

For the bulk of tonight’s new episode, the pain came courtesy of the relationship between Ian and Mickey. After the shocking death of their probation officer, Ian found himself very concerned that his boyfriend may have been involved in her death. He wanted to protect him and, with that mind, he suggested that the two of them tie the knot. That would give them spousal immunity to ensure that the two were in a safer position moving forward.

Yet, the moment that Ian found our for sure that Mickey wasn’t involved in what happened, he suddenly relented. He wasn’t as inclined as he was beforehand. Truth is, he hadn’t thought all that much about marriage beyond just a means of protection. That’s why Mickey was so upset, and also why he punched Ian after Ian tried to make amends.

Were there better ways for Mickey to channel some of his anger? Sure, but we think it’s pretty clear at this point that there are always better ways for Mickey to channel to anger. This is just a part of who he’s been. Maybe it’s a part of him that can change, but Shameless isn’t always a show about people getting better. Mickey is flawed and broken but so is Ian. A part of their relationship has always been about the two trying to meet in the middle — and despite of tonight’s storyline and presumably Mickey going out with Byron, we still think there’s a chance for them. There always will be so long as both characters are on the show. (Side note: Noel Fisher was incredible in the episode tonight.)

