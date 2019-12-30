Shark Tank season 11 return date on ABC, more details!







Are you ready to have more of Shark Tank season 11 on ABC? Rest assured, the Sharks will be back before you know it!

Officially, this weekend is going to be the last one for this hiatus, which began earlier this month with a holiday-themed installment. There is more goodness coming up soon! The reality series will be back with new episodes on Sunday, January 5, and we’ll go ahead and tell you to expect more of the same. Think in terms of more exciting innovations, tough negotiations, and hopefully some good shark-banter at the same time! If you’ve watched this show with regularity over the years, you know it — we don’t think the writers are out to do anything here that constitutes them drastically reinventing what the show is.

If you do want some other news all about what’s coming, remember to check out the official synopsis below:

A mother-daughter duo from Atlanta, Georgia, introduce the Sharks to their baby product that makes baby-travel less stressful by helping them sleep more restful. An entrepreneur from Mount Pleasant, Utah, introduces his cold-weather clothing line that keeps you warm, even when wet. While entrepreneurs from Happy Valley, Oregon, hope their portable transportation device will become the next multimillion-dollar hit. Finally, an entrepreneur from South Murrysville, Pennsylvania, pitches his genius innovation in window screens.

For some more specifics about these individual products, come back next week … we’ll have some extensive coverage of that soon enough.

One of the things that we’re looking to see from Shark Tank from the remainder this season is whether or not the show can continue to be a platform for products like it’s been to date. We’ve somehow managed to see year after year, products become enormously successful after appearing on the show. You would think that eventually, we’d be at a point where things would start to cool off … but we haven’t gotten there yet.

What do you want to see on Shark Tank moving forward? Do you think the show will continue to be an incubator for so much success?

