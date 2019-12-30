Hawaii Five-0 – Magnum PI crossover sneak peek: McGarrett hero worship







The Hawaii Five-0 – Magnum PI crossover event is just a mere matter of days away now, and we’ve got a new sneak preview all about one thing: Fun. This is a celebration of some of the great aspects of both shows, and the latest sneak peek below is almost a trip down memory lane for one Steve McGarrett.

One of the things that is so important to the shared universe of these two shows is the world-building of it all. It makes some sense that there are plenty of ties between Steve and the Magnum PI crew, even if there haven’t been many formal introductions before. This sneak preview (via SpoilerTV) features McGarrett riding in a car (as opposed to driving, big change there) alongside Rick and TC, who make it clear that Steve is somewhat of a legend in Navy SEAL circles. This is the sort of interaction that we want to see — characters recognizing that they are in front of greatness. Also, it makes sense that these two would know a little bit about McGarrett already with the history that they have.

No matter what happened in the past, it does all have to fall by the wayside to a certain extent in the present. The casts of these two shows are going to need to work together to ensure that they get some answers and resolution. Just remember what the stakes are for McGarrett after everything that happened with Daiyu Mei on the fall finale. (Speaking of which, have you watched our video discussion on the last Hawaii Five-0 episode yet? If not, you can do that below! Once you watch, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.)

By the end of the big crossover event, we’re hoping that there will be room for more interaction down the road. We know that there are going to be some fun character pairings throughout — look for one interaction involving Tani to be especially memorable.

