Blue Bloods season 10 episode 12 photo: Jamie and Eddie’s conflict







Blue Bloods season 10 episode 11 is the first installment in the new year, and we gotta hope that it will be exciting. After all, this marks an opportunity to see Frank go toe-to-toe with the Mayor in Peter Chase over a homeless crisis, in addition to a number of other key stories. (You can watch the first promo for the installment over here — let’s just say that it has some welcome teases for what’s next.)

For the sake of this article, though, we want to go ahead and look towards some other noteworthy characters in Jamie and Eddie — anytime you view a photo like the one that we’ve got above, and you may think that this is some sort of significant cause for concern. So what’s going on here?

According to the synopsis that is out there already about this episode, one of the things that we’re going to be seeing over the course of this hour is some conflict over Jamie’s student loans. Eddie may offer to help pay them off, but that may not be something that Jamie is altogether receptive about … even though he should be. This is an opportunity for him to get more control over his life and if they’re together, he shouldn’t take an offer like this as a reason for him to swallow some of his pride. Eddie’s just trying to help, and maybe he’ll realize this a little bit more before we reach the end of the episode.

While this storyline could prove compelling, we are crossing our fingers that at some point, we’ll have a chance to see Jamie and Eddie back out in the field together. That’s where they are at their best, and we enjoy getting to see them put some bad people away.

What do you want to see from Jamie and Eddie on Blue Bloods season 10 episode 12? Do you think they’ll be able to work some of this out? Be sure to share right now in the comments below, and stick around for more news. (Photo: CBS.)

