The Flash season 6 episode 10: When will more details be released?







We know that The Flash season 6 is technically returning to The CW as a part of the Crisis On Infinite Earths crossover event. Yet, there’s a chance that season 6 episode 10 may not air until February. That’s a long time to wait for new episodes, and we can only hope that the writers have conjured up some cool stuff. As a matter of fact, we would go ahead and argue that this period following the crossover and the series finale of Arrow is the most important in the history of the network’s superhero shows.

Think about it like this — Arrow was the fundamental beating heart of the franchise. It’s the show that all of the other shows in some way stemmed from. With it gone, The Flash has to be prepared to step up to that role. It remains to be seen how much longer it’ll last, but it feels like a lock for at least a season 7.

So what we’re saying is this: The remainder of season 6 is hugely important. Yet, save for knowing Eva McColloch (a possible gender-flipped version of Evan) is on the show, there isn’t a whole lot of additional news that is out there in terms of possible adversaries. It does seem like Sue Dearbon / future potential Sue Dibny will make an appearance, but that does not matter all that much in the end.

Expect to get some more news on this episode, let alone some of the other ones that come after the fact, in mid-January. While typically we get scoop on upcoming Flash episodes a little earlier than that, our expectations are lower that they’ll want to do anything before the crossover comes to a close. Meanwhile, we think around late January, some sort of extended promo will come out for the next edition of the show — or the next “graphic novel,” which is a term that has been thrown around for the next part of the story.

