Doctor Who season 12 spoilers: Show EP on Cybermen presence







Entering Doctor Who season 12, we know that there’s going to be a rather-welcome dose of nostalgia coming up on the series. What’s the source this around? Think in terms of the Cybermen. They are some of the most noteworthy baddies we’ve seen on the show over the years. They are determined, terrifying, and we know that they have it out for The Doctor, time and time again.

So what question remains this go-around? It’s really so simple as to how the Cybermen are included. You want to do it in a way that pays homage to what you’ve done before; yet, you don’t want to regurgitate old stories! Ideally, what you want to be able to pull off here is a nice combination of past and present — you want viewers who are discovering the show for the first time to have a strong reaction to Cybermen. In that way, you have to replicate the first feelings that were out there upon the characters’ initial debut.

Speaking in a new interview with the Radio Times, show executive producer Chris Chibnall had the following to say about the Cybermen’s debut and what you can anticipate seeing from them:

It’s a story in which you’re going to be encountering a particularly relentless and ferocious set of Cybermen.

It’s interesting, because although you can talk about it as old versus new [monsters], that’s slightly a false definition. Because even if you bring the Cyberman back, that’ll be the first time for some kids and for some viewers.

So you have to make sure that they feel fresh and there’s an idea behind them. I feel like we did a really nice job with that and with [2019’s New Year’s Special] Resolution and the Dalek – that was a new spin on a Dalek story.I think, with any series of Doctor Who, you want it to be this wondrous array: a bit of old, a bit of new and some surprises. You want a bit of everything: stuff for kids and new viewers, and stuff that, if you’ve been watching Doctor Who for 50 years, there’s a line or an image that you’ll understand the resonance of. We’ve got all of that this year.

All of this sounds exciting, and by and large, we did appreciate the spin on the Daleks that the series presenting at the start of 2019. With that in mind, the question now becomes whether or not you can pull the new version of the character off and satisfy fans across the board.

