The Orville season 3: When should we get a new trailer?







At the moment, it’s clear that we’re going to be waiting a long time for content on The Orville season 3. There is no firm premiere date other than fall, and while filming is underway, this show takes a long time in post-production to get everything together. Because of that, we’re going to be waiting for quite some to get some more insight on where things are going to be going for Ed Mercer and the rest of the crew.

We’re already counting down the days until we get the first trailer, but we don’t think it’s all that hard to figure out as to when it should premiere: Think in terms of San Diego Comic-Con next summer. That is months away from when the show likely premieres, but there should be enough footage at that point to put something out there.

While the show may be moving to Hulu, we don’t fundamentally think that the writers are going to shift things away from what it’s been. The Orville is a series about adventure, about relationships, and about a bizarre space ecosystem that puts its heart first and foremost. We expect a number of standalone episodes, but then maybe a few arcs that last longer than an episode or two. The stakes are going to be high after what the show did with “Identity,” the two-parter that may be the best science fiction that we had earlier this year.

In the end, there’s a lot to be excited for with The Orville and the trailer should be epic. We just hope that the trailer is revealed at Comic-Con given that there’s no better time to get it out there.

