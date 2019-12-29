Ray Donovan season 7 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Passport and a Gun’







Are you ready to see Ray Donovan season 7 episode 8 already? There’s another new episode coming to Showtime next week, and just from the title alone it feels exciting. We don’t know how you couldn’t be feeling a story that carries with it the title of “Passport and a Gun.” It signifies some sort of mission, albeit a dangerous one. We’ve seen Ray have to tackle some of those already this season, especially with Mickey still doing his best to cause him all sorts of trouble.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Ray Donovan season 7 episode 8 synopsis with some additional news all about what’s coming up next:

Ray and Smitty must cover for their own actions; Daryll calls Jasmine with an opportunity that lands them face-to-face with Declan Sullivan; Terry and Bunchy head back upstate to settle some unfinished business with the Shaman.

This is the part of the season where showdowns are going to be in great abundance, and we really would expect nothing less at the moment. What Ray Donovan needs to figure out through the end of the season is who they want Ray to be now, and can he balance out the part of him that wants to get better with the dangerous job he leads and the things that he has to do there. Is a reconciliation possible? Should that just be tossed in the nearest bin? There are a lot of different things we have to think about as we do get closer and closer to the end of this season.

Ultimately, the good news here still remains that we don’t think that season 7 is the end of the road. There will likely be a season 8, but we’re being forced to wait for whatever reason to get some more info all about that.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ray Donovan right away!

What do you want to see when it comes to Ray Donovan season 7 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some more information when it comes to the series. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







