The Resident season 3 spoilers: Why is Conrad in zero gravity?







Moving into the new year, we know that Conrad Hawkins will find himself in some rather unusual positions on The Resident season 3. How could he not? The doctor is in the process of recovering from being fired, and if we were in his does, we’d be doing everything within our power to distract ourselves from that frustration.

On the surface, it feels like going into zero gravity would be a good way to do that — it’s one of those weird life experiences that realistically, you’re not going to have that many chances to do. Yet, we don’t exactly think that things are going to go according to plan fully here.

In the photo below (which you can see via TVLine), you can see Connor seemingly doing his best to be a doctor in one of the strangest of circumstances. Sure, we’ve seen medical dramas feature patients in all sorts of varying degrees of crisis … but how often does it happen in almost no gravity at all? This is where he’s going to have to apply some of his skills in a different way than he ever expected.

For those of you out there who are (understandably) wondering why Conrad is in zero gravity in the first place, that has to do with him accompanying a patient with muscular dystrophy. Think about this as Matt Czuchry’s character going the extra mile … and then also a few miles more when this emergency happens in the new year. The Resident season 3 will return with new episodes on January 7, and we’ve got a good feeling that there is going to be all sorts of interesting drama sprinkled in throughout. Let’s just hope that along the way, some of it meets the expectations for what we have for this show, while also changing the game and leaving us surprised. We know that for us, Conrad in zero gravity was one of the last things we expected to see after the end of this past season.

