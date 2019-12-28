This Is Us season 4 episode 10: When will NBC release more info?







At the moment, it feels clear that This Is Us season 4 episode 10 will be an extremely important episode. Doesn’t it have to be? We’re talking here about the midseason premiere, which should prove to be both a worthy series of stories in the present and a tease of what’s to come. thanks to the flash-forwards that we saw at the end of the fall finale, we know that there is some especially-dramatic stuff in the works! Just think in terms of what’s happening with Kevin and Randall’s estrangement, Rebecca’s memory loss, or what’s going on with Kate and her relationship with Toby.

We don’t necessarily expect a whole lot more in the way of answers in this January 14 installment, but we do at least expect a few more building blocks. Even if that is all we have when this hour airs, we’ll welcome it with open arms. We just have to wait and see what this story looks like.

So when are some more details about this going to be revealed? The good news is that NBC probably won’t be forcing you to wait too much longer. Typically, the network releases their program information for upcoming shows early on in the week, and they’ve already done this for all television broadcasts leading up to the week of This Is Us’ big return to the air. The simple translation we’re trying to offer here is this — by this time in four or five days, you should have a greater sense of what’s coming.

Are there exceptions to this rule? Occasionally, yes. This Is Us is a secretive show and sometimes with that, they’re a little more hesitant to hand out synopses and details until the very last minute. This allows them to preserve the element of mystery, something they very much crave as they try to create some of those genuine jaw-hitting-the-floor moments. Of course, you know what we’re talking about already if you are a standard This Is Us viewer.

