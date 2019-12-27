Call the Midwife season 9 spoilers: Writer on upcoming themes







Call the Midwife season 9 is premiering on BBC One on January 5, meaning that you don’t have to wait long after the Christmas Special! There’s a lot of great stuff to look forward to, whether it be emotional stories aplenty or the idea of change. That is a current that, after has, has been present throughout a significant chunk of the story so far.

So how far has the series come since the beginning? In a new interview with the Radio Times, writer Heidi Thomas lays some of that out — while also indicating that longtime fans of the series have nothing to worry about when it comes to its future:

“Call The Midwife has come a long way from the twin sets, pearls and dirndl skirts of series one. And the changes have not been confined to the wardrobe …All across Poplar, people’s lives have been transfigured by slum clearance, antibiotics, vaccinations, contraception, and gas and air in childbirth.

“Indeed, things are looking up so much that our fans have started fretting, asking, ‘How much longer can the show go on?’ They have no need to worry.”

In addition to breaking this down, Thomas notes that in season 9, “Sister Julienne and her devoted team have more work to do than ever, because change is never instant, or complete, nor is it always welcome … In Poplar in 1965, the welfare state is flourishing, but family structures are breaking down.” We know that the season will begin with the death of Winston Churchill, a moment in history that will impact almost everyone. This is one of things that the series has long excelled at — finding a way to make elements of the past equally important within the present. We have a feeling that this will be there virtually no matter how long the show stays on the air.

