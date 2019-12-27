Last Man Standing season 8 premiere sneak peek: Can Jen help Vanessa?







Coming up next week on the Last Man Standing season 8 premiere, you’re going to have a chance to see the Baxter family back in action! That of course means more comedy … and also, apparently, more lessons for Jen to learn. One of the biggest ones goes as follows: There’s no helping Vanessa when she’s not in a great mood.

In the video sneak peek below (courtesy of TV Guide), you can get a good sense of what we’re talking about here! Jen is desperate to try and start the new year off right and with that, she makes Vanessa a pretty spectacular breakfast. Unfortunately, when she sees it, all Vanessa can think about is the amount of cleaning that will be required after the fact. We don’t think that she’ll stay upset about it forever, but this can be quite disorienting in the moment — that’s especially true for someone like Jen, who is still new to the family and doesn’t understand all of their various ins and outs just yet.

For Jen in particular, she finds herself in a difficult position. Many of the Baxter kids are getting older, and their absence does lead to a change in the home dynamic that will be interesting to see over time. That’s also something that could continue to have an interesting impact on the relationship between Mike and Vanessa.

Beyond just this sneak peek, we do appreciate that Last Man Standing opted to kick off their premiere by setting it right around New Year’s Day. It’s a sign that the writers knew pretty far out that this was around when they’d come back on the air, so they had a chance to plan accordingly. It’s also a reminder that there will be some other changes that permeate this episode thanks to the passage of time. (We wonder if this allows them to include a scene that will help to explain why Eve will be gone for such a significant chunk of the season — we know that her Air Force training has served as a good excuse, but will it remain that way?)

