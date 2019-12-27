The Office reboot, revival talk continues, but will any of it stick?







Here we go again with conversation surrounding a new version of The Office. This is a subject we’ve taken on before, and it’s probably a subject we’ll take on countless more times over the course of the next few years.

The reason for all of the buzz is pretty simple: The original show is still insanely popular, and when it leaves Netflix, it’ll be doing so as one of their top shows. Also, the cast is super-memorable and there is still an interest among some of them in coming. Yet, to what expect is up in the air. Jenna Fischer said recently on Ellen that she would be happy to do a reunion as opposed to a new series; meanwhile, Angela Kinsey said that she would come back for whatever producers wanted her to do.

Will either one of these happen? We’ve heard for years that there may be an idea for a new show, and years ago, there was talk about a reboot-of-sorts through NBC. It never materialized, so despite cast members talking about it recently, we still can’t say that we’re super-optimistic something is going to happen.

If there is a feasible venue for a new version of The Office, it’s probably over at Peacock. The upcoming NBCUniversal streaming service is set to have the entire catalog of episodes from the US version of the show, and they probably need some sort of big series to get people watching in the early going. Having a new series, even if it only featured a few of the original cast members, could be enough to move the needle a little bit.

As for whether not this actually would be good, that’s an entirely different story. The original version of The Office lasted for almost a decade, so it’s not exactly as though it was cut down far too soon by the network. Sometimes, things are better left as-is, even if it’s something that we love and something that we would welcome back to some degree.

