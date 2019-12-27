The Resident season 3 episode 12 spoilers: A dive into ‘Best Laid Plans’







The Resident season 3 may currently be on hiatus, but there is this as a nice silver lining — they’re not making you wait too long to get some more new episodes in 2020. The winter premiere is coming on January 7, and it’s rather nice to know there’s another episode coming after that on January 14. “Best Laid Plans” is an installment where there could be a lot of cool stuff happening, but there are also questions that we may need some answers on.

Take, for example, this — are you going to see Conrad Hawkins find a way in order to get his job back? We’re still confident in his professional future, but that doesn’t mean that there won’t be some significant bumps in the road along the way. We could see some of these play out on the January 14 episode, as he ends up finding a different way to go against Red Rock — helping a previous patient who is ready to take legal action against them.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full The Resident season 3 episode 12 synopsis below:

While working at their non-profit clinic three hours outside of Atlanta, Nic and Mina treat a patient with a failing heart VAD, forcing them to find a new battery in time to save her life. Conrad gets a call from a previous patent in crisis after being sued by Red Rock for medical expenses he can’t afford. Meanwhile, Devon’s VIP patient, Nadine, returns to the ER and Cain tries to get close to Bell’s business partner from the supplement company in the all-new “Best Laid Plans” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Jan. 14 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-312) (TV-14 L, S, V

Even though the future of Conrad on The Resident remains unclear, it’s nice to see that the show will go on for everyone else at the hospital. Here’s to hoping that this leads to some characters doing what they can in order to fight for him, and also fight against the new regime led by Cain.

Where do you want to see The Resident season 3 go as we move into 2020?

