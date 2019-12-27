The Mandalorian season 2 premiere date hopes on Disney+







Following today’s finale, it does make some sense that you’d be excited for The Mandalorian season 2. We don’t think it was intended this way, but this show seems to be getting a better reception than even The Rise of Skywalker. It’s the current killer app at the moment for Disney+, the big exclusive that got everyone on board the streaming service right away. (That’s, of course, going along with all of the classic Disney movies that don’t often surface in other forms.)

So given the series’ success, it made some sense for the folks over at Disney to be eager to make another batch of episodes. What’s fascinating to learn is how prepared they were for more of the show. Rather than just biding their time and waiting to see what viewers thought of the series, they went ahead and issued a season 2 renewal early. They wanted to make certain that they were prepared, and they had more episodes at the ready sooner rather than later. We know that filming for the latest batch of episodes is already underway for Pedro Pascal and many other cast members, and what this means is that the door could be open for a 2020 launch.

While we’re not sure that The Mandalorian is going to be an annual series for the next four or five years, we do think that Disney+ recognizes that it needs to have big hits right out of the gate and reasons for people to subscribe. They also want to present a viable alternative to Netflix, a service that has come under fire for a lot of cancellations as of late. Because Disney owns all of the properties that they are bringing on board here, it makes it so much easier for them to just play shows out however long they want.

For now, we’re excited for The Mandalorian season 2– we’ll just have to wait and see what happens after that. There’s no official premiere date but, as we said, we feel fairly confident that it will surface in late 2020, or early 2021 at the latest.

What do you want to see on The Mandalorian season 2?

How much did you also enjoy the first season of the show? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and remember to stick around to get some more news when it comes to the show. (Photo: Disney+.)

