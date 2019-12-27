The Bold Type season 4 spoilers: First look at premiere, episode 2!







Come January 23, it looks like there’s gonna be a lot of excitement on Freeform courtesy of The Bold Type season 4 premiering. There are a lot of different stories coming up, but a lot of them are going to be geared around one major subject: Major challenges at Scarlet. It’s not the same exact publication that it once was and because of that, you’re going to see characters do their best to contend with the changes. Just know this: Not everyone is going to handle them the same exact way.

Interested in a few more details now about the first episodes? In addition to the trailer below, we have those for you to check out, as well.

Season 4 premiere, “Legends of the Fall Issue” (January 23) – “Scarlet reels over their new dynamic, forcing everyone to adjust. Jane tries to cope with the changes to Jacqueline’s role at the magazine and joins forces with Kat and Sutton to make it clear how much she means to them. Sutton takes stock of her position at Scarlet, as Richard considers a world outside it. Kat butts heads with RJ Safford over his response to the new direction of the magazine.”

Season 4 episode 2, “#Scarlet” (January 30) – “Kat is faced with a past regret when she crosses paths with a closeted singer who asked for help coming out. Jane has her first mammogram and spirals into anxiety waiting for the results—and how Ryan fits into it. Sutton and Richard’s long-distance relationship hits a snag, and the trio discovers a secret about one of their coworkers.”

Amidst all of the changes that are going on at the magazine, it does feel as though a lot of season 4 is going to be about working to find some gratitude for the things that you do have. We know that in this world, that is not always easy to do — it’s a busy job and there are a lot of different reasons why parts of it can feel overwhelming. In the end, the best thing that you can hope for is to rely on some of your friends, know where your heart lies, and make it through the day.

