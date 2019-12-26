Evil episode 12 spoilers: Drama coming within ‘100 Days’







Even though it hasn’t been on the air for some extended period of time, it feels pretty clear that Evil has found itself quite the following. CBS has one of the most intriguing new shows of the fall, and it’s one that is all sorts of twisted. There’s a lot of great performances in here, and that’s without even diving into some of the weirdness that can exist within the “cases” — if you even want to call them that.

The unfortunate news at the moment is that there is no new episode tonight, or in the week that follows, either. You’re still going to be stuck waiting until January 9 to see more episodes, and the news that we’ve got here is in relation to “100 Days,” the installment that will be coming on January 16.

Want to get some more news all about that? Then check out the Evil episode 12 synopsis:

“100 Days” – As Leland assists convicted serial killer Orson Leroux with having his conviction overturned, Kristen is called into court to testify while her daughter, Laura, undergoes emergency heart surgery. Also, while paying a visit to a woman in need of spiritual advice, David fears for his safety after witnessing her evil instincts firsthand, on EVIL, Thursday, Jan. 16 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Even though there may be a season 2 renewal on tap already, we do hope that the audience for Evil continues to be every bit as strong as it is right now. We’re hoping that there are going to be chances for more and more viewers to discover it, and that it could enter next season as one of TV’s big-time surprise hits.

As for who we’re the most worried about entering this episode, how can we not fear for David after reading about some of what he’s going to be going through here? That feels borderline impossible.

