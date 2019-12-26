Shameless season 10 episode 9 spoilers: Troubles for Ian, Mickey, Debbie







Shameless season 10 episode 9 carries with it the title of “O Captain, My Captain,” and we certainly didn’t imagine a reference to Dead Poets’ Society being thrown in here at some point. Yet, here we are, and what we’ve got moving forward now is an opportunity to see a number of bizarre stories that have romance at the core of them. Or, we mean romance as presented through the lens of Shameless. It’s slightly skewed, and it’s one of those things where nothing will end how you will expect.

On the surface, this is an episode that will push Ian and Mickey as they try to figure out if they can have a normal relationship. Meanwhile, Debbie is still trying to figure out if there is something here at all when it comes to Claudia, who we just met on this past episode. For a few more details on what’s coming, we suggest that you check out the full Shameless season 10 episode 9 synopsis:

Frank goes back in time to uncover his connection to Faye, as Debbie’s day with Claudia’s daughter goes awry; Carl takes extreme measures to toughen up his new group of cadets; Ian struggles to connect with Mickey after their blowup.

When it comes to the story of Ian and Mickey, we do believe on some level that the writers are going to want to make something work here. After all, why wouldn’t they? Why bring Gallavich back? Our hope is that we’re seeing the two work to be committed to each other, but facing setbacks at a number of turns. It makes sense that they would have some arguments given that we are talking about two highly-volatile people. They are both prone to emotion, and that of course means that sometimes, they say a few things that they don’t really mean.

As for Frank, the writers just need to take their time to show that this romantic arc is different from some of the others we’ve seen! We still have the shadow of Ingrid very much in mind.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now when it comes to Shameless!

What intrigues you the most at the moment about Shameless season 10 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do that, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







