The Bachelor spoilers: New promo hypes up tears, Peter Weber







There are a few things that are central components to The Bachelor. Ridiculous limousine entrances? Sure. Deceptive promos? There are plenty of them. There’s so much trickery when it comes to how the show is sold sometimes, but it’s a rather unusual game given how everyone is more than aware of what’s going on. Viewers know that the show can be over-the-top and tricky at times, but they ultimately don’t care. It’s the fun of the viewing experience that makes so much of it worthwhile.

For a few more details on what’s coming up next, just check out the latest promo below! Within this, it’s all about another central component: Tears, and plenty of them. We’ve come to see them time and time again, and in a wide array of places. There will be tears at the mansion, tears on dates, and of course tears in cars after people are eliminated.

So why in the world do contestants on this show get so emotional? Sure, a part of it is because they care extensively about Peter and they’re heartbroken, but the other part of this is all about the conditions. You’re on little sleep sometimes on this show, you’re cut off from your ordinary life, and the environment is such a pressure cooker where you discuss almost nothing other than your feelings for weeks on end. It does things to your head that are almost hard to explain.

So yeah … there is way more to the tears on this show than just people crying because they’re upset over something with Peter. It’s an experience that is probably hard for anyone to understand from the outside looking in.

The Bachelor will premiere on ABC come Monday, January 6 — with a three-hour premiere at the same exact time.

