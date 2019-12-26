Magnum PI – Hawaii Five-0 crossover: How Eddie the dog factors in







Eddie the dog has become quite a fantastic part of the Hawaii Five-0 universe, and even he has a role to play on the upcoming Magnum PI crossover event on January 3! Of course, this is a part that may catch a few people by surprise. It certainly does Higgins!

In the sneak peek below (via SpoilerTV), you get a good sense of this as Higgins and Magnum rummage through the McGarrett home (which seems to be in bad shape) only to run into Eddie — who, for the record, is very much in attack mode. He growls at Higgins, and she finds herself in a rather unusual position facing off against a dog who isn’t that fond of her. For Magnum, this may very well be his best day ever. Remember that he’s been tormented aplenty by Zeus and Apollo, and he is more than willing to embrace the comedy of Higgins having to face off against a dog for a change.

Despite the obvious humor of this scene, we know that there are high stakes across the two-hour event. For Steve McGarrett, he’s still reeling from the big Daiyu Mei reveal at the end of the last episode of 2019. It turns out that Magnum and Higgins are useful to his investigation, and the teams are able to collaborate a little bit. Yet, and in true Five-0 / Magnum PI fashion, not everything goes according to plan. At least one character from the former series finds themselves in danger, and a part of the Magnum PI episode could be a rescue operation. We think that there will be a lot of action in these episodes, but also some good emotional stakes, as well! It’s very well possible that this episode will have the characters coming to some key revelations about themselves — sometimes, getting a new perspective on the world around them can prove useful.

Given that there are a lot of sneak peeks out there, we’ll be breaking more down over the weeks ahead. Meanwhile, be sure to check out this link for now to get a sense of how Magnum and McGarrett meet for the first time.

