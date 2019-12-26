Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 10: When to expect more details







It’s clear that ABC is making us wait a long time to get some more Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 10 details. Why are they doing that? Well, for starters, they know that the show is still a good four weeks away from coming out! It doesn’t benefit the network to promote something airing on January 23 too heavily on December 26.

Yet, we do have a feeling that within the next 10-12 days, you’ll start to get at least a few more bits and pieces of information all about what’s coming. Earlier this week, ABC released information for their shows airing the week of January 6. If that logic holds, next week they’ll release info for the week of January 13; the following week, we assume that we’ll get info on the week of January 20. That means that either the first weekend of January or January 6 exactly, we’ll probably have more info on the medical drama’s winter premiere.

There are already a few suggestions out there as to what this episode will be about. Our assumption is that the crisis at Joe’s Bar (a Station 19 crossover) is going to be a big part of the story — also, because this is going to be part 2 of the crossover, you’ll want to see Station 19 first to see that situation unfold more. The Grey’s Anatomy episode could continue some of the other stories established at the end of this year, including Amelia recognizing that her baby may be Owen’s and also Meredith getting to know new colleague Cormac Hayes a little bit better. Now that we know the character was a gift-of-sorts from Cristina, it doesn’t sort of change the game when it comes to our expectations from him. Getting a stamp of approval from Meredith’s “person” is a pretty big deal and can never be understated.

Here’s to hoping for some great details to come out soon!

What do you most want to see on Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 10?

What do you most want to see on Grey's Anatomy season 16 episode 10?

