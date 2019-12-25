Criminal Minds season 15: A behind-the-scenes guessing game







With Criminal Minds season 15 premiering in the new year, we know that CBS is plotting a promotional blitz! There’s all sorts of good stuff that you’re going to have a chance to see, and that includes the new video below!

With that being said, this video isn’t so much about any particular spoilers or even teases for what lies ahead. Instead, it’s just a chance to see a little bit of behind-the-scenes fun featuring a couple of beloved cast members (in Joe Mantegna and AJ Cook) to go along with executive producer Erica Messer. The game here is rather simple — trying to guess who certain characters are without getting to view their face. It’s Criminal Behinds, if you get the joke as posted from the official Twitter account.

One of the things we do love the most about CBS and the cast/crew taking part in these is that it allows all of them to nod towards their history. Criminal Minds is an institution like no other. There are countless UnSubs, great cast members, and also storylines that stick with viewers. Despite the show having a lot of darkness in it at times, we think that there’s something comforting about it at its core — it’s a show about really bad people being put away and a celebration of its heroes. This final season should be a great nod to that, and a love letter to all of the fans who have stuck with it. Criminal Minds is ending as one of the longest-running shows on TV — for any series to last 15 years in this era is almost unfathomable and yet, we’re seeing it happen.

The new season will begin on Wednesday, January 8 with a two-hour kick-off.

So you're a fan of #CriminalMinds, but how would you fare at a game of "Criminal BEHINDS?" Watch and take notes as the cast shows you how it's done. pic.twitter.com/OWhzT7PeLy — Criminal Minds (@CrimMinds_CBS) December 23, 2019

