Outlander season 5 opening credits revealed — watch now!







We were hoping for a chance to see a rather-wonderful Outlander Christmas gift today. Starz has been quite good to us in the past! Yet, it felt wrong to have expectations in the sky-high range, such as expecting some sort of full trailer.

Yet, what the show had for us today was rather lovely and then some — the new opening credits for the season! For some reason, we weren’t immediately expecting a new arrangement because the primary setting for season 5 is the same as 4 — the first time that this has really happened. Yet, the themes and the story itself are different, and it’s more or less a tradition at this point. This is, by far, the most choral arrangement of the theme “The Skye Boat Song” that we’ve seen to date. The season 4 theme contained more of a rustic string arrangement in the background, alongside a little bit of drumming. That made some sense, given that season 4 was based on Drums of Autumn. Now that we’re getting into The Fiery Cross, symbolically it makes sense for there to be a few more spiritual elements here.

For more Outlander video discussion, check out the latest sneak peek analysis at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then visit our show playlist.

There are some visuals in this opening that are different from the past, and so much more reflective of where Jamie and Claire are now. They’re now established at their home, but far free from some trouble. This season is taking place, after all, on the cusp of the Revolutionary War, where there are some big moments and dangerous situations lurking. (For those of you who love your nostalgia, there are a few moments in here for you, as well.)

One of the things that is new when it comes to the credits is seeing both Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan listed as producer — that was one of the changes that was done moving into this season, and it allows them to have more input on matters behind the scenes.

Outlander season 5 premieres on Starz come February 16 — hopefully, this is exactly the sort of thing that has you even more excited to see it!

Related News – Be sure to check out some Christmas messages featuring the cast!

What do you think about the new Outlander season 5 opening credits?

Be sure to share in the comments, and remember to also stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







