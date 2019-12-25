The Walking Dead season 10 cast hands out holiday greetings!







The Walking Dead may be right in the middle of a long midseason hiatus at the moment, but there are some opportunities to dive into a little bit of holiday cheer while you wait!

Want some other news on The Walking Dead in video form? Then remember to check out our take on the midseason finale below! Once you watch, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for some other updates and then view our show playlist.

If you look below, you can have an opportunity via AMC to see a number of the show’s various cast members do their best to past along warm holiday greetings. It’s a fun little video, one that is certainly different from most you see via the show! There are no shocking zombie deaths or twists underneath the surface; it’s just a way to make the show as interactive as ever.

In general, we’d argue that 2019 was a fascinating year for the AMC zombie franchise. It’s no longer thought of as the top-tier show out there ratings-wise, and because of that, maybe it feels a little less pressure to conform to expectations. The end of season 9/the start of season 10 has gone in some interesting directions creatively, and we would say that overall, that has allowed the series to be more fascinating than ever. It’s twisted in all of the ways that you would want or expect, and it’s also introduced some fascinating new characters and a great Big Bad in Alpha.

When the show returns in February, taking care of Alpha and that zombie horde will probably be near the top of the priority list. Beyond that, though, we wouldn’t be surprised if there were some opportunities in order to explore more of what’s going on with Michonne. She embarked on a journey at the end of the first half of the season, and it’s one we suspect on some level could be tied to where she ends up after Danai Gurira leaves the show. Time will tell.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now on The Walking Dead and what to expect next

What do you want to see on The Walking Dead moving forward?

Are you sad the show is on hiatus at the moment? Share in the comments below, and we hope everyone out there is having a wonderful holiday. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Happy Holiday wishes from your #TWDFamily. pic.twitter.com/vRDuMszaZN — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) December 24, 2019

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







