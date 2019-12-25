The Masked Singer season 3: Why it may have the biggest stars yet







Alas, there is no episode of The Masked Singer tonight on Fox, and nor will there be for the next month-plus. Last week marked the season 2 finale and because of that, we’re stuck waiting until Super Bowl Sunday to see the latest batch of performers.

Yet, there is absolutely still a number of reasons to be excited there! For starters, we’ve already seen some of the costumes and beyond just that, we also have a feeling that we could see some of the biggest celebrities on the show to date.

From the very beginning, we though there was a good chance that The Masked Singer was going to be able to generate more star power than the majority of the other shows out there on TV. Just think about some of the reasons why! It’s allowing a star to have an experience that they aren’t going to have elsewhere, and we do think that this is a pretty substantial motive for them to want to do this show. They can also show off a hidden talent and exist within a world that is almost universally positive.

The biggest reason why we’re expecting some bigger stars in season 3 has most to do with the ratings — or, at least what we think that the ratings are going to be when the show comes on after the aforementioned big game. If you are a huge A-lister, why not do an episode or two? Maybe you aren’t the best singer and you know that you’re only going to be on a couple of episodes. It isn’t a huge time suck, but it will allow you to show off a different side of yourself that nobody knew existed beforehand.

Rest assured that once there are some more details out there on season 3, we’ll have them for you right here.

