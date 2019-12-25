Agents of SHIELD season 7 spoilers: ‘Coulson,’ others back in time







Agents of SHIELD season 7 may have already been filmed, but you’ve still got a long ways to go to see it! New episodes are not premiering until the spring/early summer; luckily, today we come bearing a new photo to ease a little of the wait. Think of it as an early Christmas gift!

The image below comes courtesy of TVLine, and it features a number of the characters back pretty far in the past. This was something that was hinted at in the closing minutes of season 6, as it was determined that the heroes would need to go all the way back in order to preserve the history that has already been established for not just this show, but also the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole. There’s so much that stems from this era, and the time-travel component of the final season does open the doors for the writers to create all sorts of interesting cameos and surprises over time.

Of course, it’s the presence of this LMD Coulson that has a lot of people talking entering the new season, and for a perfectly good reason. From the moment we realized that the original iteration of Coulson was going to die, we had no real idea how the writers were going to contend with that. What do you do in order to shake up the story and add a little bit of excitement into the mix? First, it was the Sarge character; now, it’s this one. This version of Phil should at least be closer personality-wise to the version we came to know and love, but we have a feeling that there are going to be some unique quirks, as well.

We know that season 7 of SHIELD is going to be the end of the road, and while that’s sad, there is some excitement in knowing that the team is going to have a chance to craft their own ending.

