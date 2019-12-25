Is Stumptown new tonight on ABC? New episode 10 details







Is Stumptown new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we’re going to do our best to answer that question, but then also look towards the future.

We don’t want to make you wait too long in order to have some answers here — you’re going to be waiting for a while to see the show back on the air. It’s not new tonight, as this is Christmas Day and the majority of broadcast networks are pulling their regularly-scheduled programming. Why in the world would you want to compete against holiday traditions? That’s especially true for a new show like Stumptown, one that is still working to try and find its viewership. We wrote earlier this week that there is a good chance for a season 2 renewal, but we recognize that it’s still early. If you’re ABC, you can’t do anything to sabotage the show’s chances at having a good future.

So while you do wait for January 8 to see some new episodes, we can at least offer up some more scoop on what’s ahead! This week, the network released the full Stumptown episode 10 synopsis, and the title for this hour is “Reality Checks Don’t Bounce.” We find that one to be especially humorous — hopefully, the hour is a good source for laughs as well.

Dex is hired by a famous TV judge to help find his prodigal brother but soon finds that she is not the only one looking for him. Elsewhere, after a carjacking under his watch, Hoffman enlists Grey’s help in tracking down the carjackers. Back at home, Dex isn’t prepared for Ansel’s unexpected news.

Bringing on board a TV judge should be a nice source of comedy, if for no other reason than that it will show you the difference between what someone like them does to what someone like Dex does on a regular basis. She’s out there solving problems in a no-holds-barred way, whereas some TV judges may get a tad jaded or detached witting around and collecting some of their money.

