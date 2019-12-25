Outlander: Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, more offer Christmas cheer







Today is Christmas Day, so of course, the first thing we should say here is Merry Christmas to all who celebrate! Hopefully, you’re reading this article with a hot cocoa at hand in front of a warm fire … or at least one of those ambient ones that exists on Netflix.

For the sake of this article, we’re here to offer up all sorts of Outlander related holiday cheer courtesy of a number of your favorite cast members. Think in terms of Caitriona Balfe showing off her beloved cat Eddie, Sam Heughan going on a holiday run, or Sophie Skelton showing off a shirt inspired by Home Alone. Consider this another reminder that Home Alone is very much a Christmas movie. (However, we’ll still quibble on the idea that Die Hard is.)

For some bonus Christmas goodies via the Outlander cast, we also suggest that you check out the Instagram Stories from Lauren Lyle (Marsali) — or, the post from Duncan Lacroix, who looks to be celebrating the holiday all the way in Hawaii. Seeing these cast members in different parts of the world is a reminder that these actors are doing what they can to enjoy some of their time away — they’ve been done with filming for a few weeks now and we imagine that they are going to do whatever they can to relish their time off. Filming for season 6 will likely commence at some point moving into the spring.

Come February, you’ll have plenty of chances to see the whole cast together again — after all, there will be a new season to promote! Season 5 comes out on Starz come Sunday, February 16.

View this post on Instagram KEVIN!!!!! #MerryChristmas everyone 🎄♥️🥂🥳🙏🏼😍😘 A post shared by Sophie Skelton (@sophie.skelton) on Dec 25, 2019 at 6:59am PST

Did someone say the turkey was ready??? X pic.twitter.com/4Kv0SlovNl — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) December 25, 2019

