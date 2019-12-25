When Calls the Heart season 7 return date hopes on Hallmark Channel







Following tonight’s big Christmas Special, we’re sure that there are plenty of people out there looking for the When Calls the Heart season 7 return date. If you are one of them, we have some news on that subject within!

Let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way now, though — you’re not going to see the show immediately back on the air. As much fun as that would be, it’s not going to be coming back until February 2020. As of Christmas morning, that was the only specific timeframe revealed for the new season. (There may be more info released following the Christmas Special.) This season should return more to the normal scheduling of the past — season 6 was an aberration more than the norm, caused mostly by everything that happened around star Lori Loughlin’s dismissal. Eventually, she was edited out of some season 6 episodes and there was a delay midway through the season so that this could happen.

As for what we’re expecting in season 7, “life goes on” feels both like a proper but also derivative way in which to describe it. We don’t think that anyone on the show is going to forget about some of what happened in the past. Nonetheless, you will also see some characters do what they can to try and move forward. We’d like to imagine that there is romance in the cards for Elizabeth, but that’s a story that will continue to take time and move forward at its own pace.

In the end, When Calls the Heart is designed to be a meaningful journey through characters’ lives as it makes you feel a wide array of different feelings. There will be joy, heartbreak, hope, faith, and so much more packed into these episodes. There are surprises, but more so than that, this is a show that is largely about what brings characters together and the community that exists in Hope Valley. It is as great of a star in this show as just about anything/everything else.

